Torreira reveals how Arteta has told Arsenal to take risks & hopes Bruno Fernandes enjoys Man Utd

The Uruguayan midfielder is enjoying working with the Gunners boss, while he has also taken the chance to welcome the Portuguese to English football

Mikel Arteta is looking for to "be bold and take risks", says Lucas Torreira, with the Gunners midfielder also offering his view on Bruno Fernandes's impending move to .

The Spaniard vacated a role as ’s assistant manager back in December.

He had been mooted as a potential successor to Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium, but has opted to take on a first managerial role in north London.

More teams

Arteta knows all about the pressure and expectation of life at Arsenal from his playing days, having been a club captain in north London before hanging up his boots.

He is considered to have made an encouraging start to his time at Emirates Stadium , even if progress has not been reflected in results.

For now, the Gunners remain very much a work in progress.

Torreira is aware of that, but the international midfielder believes Arteta is the right man to guide the club forward as his blueprint for success is a positive one.

The South American told Sky Sports of his new boss: “He obviously spent quite a lot of time working with Guardiola, who is one of the best coaches in the world, and I think during that time he would have taken the best he can from Guardiola.

“He wants us to be bold and take risks. He wants us to be in continuous movement throughout the match. He wants us to try to look for those passing lines at any time during the game.

“He's the kind of coach that wants us to be providing an option for our team mates and wants us to be an offensive team.”

Torreira will be hoping to play a leading role under Arteta heading forward.

It could be that future outings for the Gunners pitch him into direct competition with a familiar face.

Manchester United are closing in on a big-money deal for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes , a player Torreira struck up a close friendship with during their time together at .

Article continues below

“I really hope he adapts quickly, particularly as the Premier League is so physical and intense as a championship,” Torreira said of the international

“I’m sure he has the right mentality to adapt quickly. Obviously he’s joining a big club in Manchester United so I hope he enjoys the move.”

Arsenal are not due to face United again this season, having already taken four points off them in the Premier League, and a trip to on Sunday is next on the agenda for Arteta’s side.