Torreira hoping to spend 'a long time' at Arsenal as he lives dream alongside Ozil & Lacazette

The Uruguayan midfielder linked up with the Gunners in the summer of 2018 and believes he has settled quickly in new surroundings at Emirates Stadium

Lucas Torreira is hoping to spend “a long time” at Arsenal as he lives the dream working alongside the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Uruguay international linked up with the Gunners in the summer of 2018, with a big-money move from Sampdoria completed on the back of an impressive showing at the World Cup finals in Russia.

Unai Emery eased the 23-year-old midfielder into English football, but did not have to wait long before letting him off the leash.

Torreira has impressed many during his time at Emirates Stadium, with his battling qualities considered to have been a costly miss for Arsenal in recent years.

He believes he has settled quickly in new surroundings and is loving life as part of a star-studded squad in north London.

Torreira told Arsenal’s official website: “I gave my life for my country and now I have this opportunity with Arsenal.

“This chance is unique, every child and every footballer dreams of making it to this kind of club. At the start everything was very new for me because I came from another country, another life and another lifestyle. But I am a very normal guy, very natural.

“I devote my time to training and improving as a footballer. I live with my girlfriend and sometimes we go and visit all the emblematic things in town. London is one of the most important cities in the world and I feel very happy here.

“I am adapting to many new things and I hope I can stay in London for a long time.

“The weather can be a challenge, of course, and the Premier League is in my opinion the toughest tournament in the world. You have to be physically and mentally ready to play plenty of games.

"We play every three days, then there are international games too. You have to make sure you take care of your diet and rest because our bodies are our working tool, but I absolutely love the challenge.

“It's also been great to be able to play alongside some truly world-class players. I sit in the dressing room between Mesut Ozil and Alex Lacazette. Mesut and Laca are fantastic players and people. They bring in that quality touch that the team needs. They dictate the tempo in every play of the game. Laca is in great scoring form, which is really important for us.

“When I arrived at the club they told me that my closet in the locker room was going to be in between Laca and Mesut. I would have never imagined or dreamed of something like that. I am privileged to live all this at the age of 23.

“My first target was to establish myself in the team. I feel like I’ve done that now. I wanted to understand the Premier League’s style of playing, because this is very different to Italian football.

“We have big targets but my biggest target is to keep on improving as a player and as a person so my team-mates get to know the kind of person I am. I want to carry on working hard. There’s no more important path than hard work.”

Torreira has appeared in all 26 of Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures this season, contributing two goals and as many assists.