‘Top and soaring’ – Super Eagles earn fans’ praise after Seychelles triumph
Goals from Odion Ighalo, Henry Onyekuru and Moses Simon gave Nigeria a 3-1 win over Seychelles as they concluded their qualifying campaign as Group E leaders.
The Super Eagles maintained a run of four wins, a draw and a loss to sit at the summit of their group with 13 points from six matches.
After drawing the curtain on the qualifiers at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, fans took to social media to celebrate the team’s victory and return to the continental showpiece for the first time since their triumph in 2013.
We need to improve on our match commentary. Congrats to Super Eagles of Nigeria. we are proud of you#AFCON2019Q— Ogbeni Lawrenzi❁ (@iamthelawrenzi) March 22, 2019
#ngasey
FT: Nigeria 3-1 Seychelles— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) March 22, 2019
Very well done as @NGSuperEagles
Glory Glory Super Eagles Of Nigeria#NGASEY #AFCON2019Q https://t.co/OjHqZoPfwL— I_Am_Modesty 💎 (@chuks_modesty) March 22, 2019
FT: 3-1— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 22, 2019
We end this qualifying campaign with a decent win.#NGASEY#AFCON2019Q#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.
Congrats the Super Eagles.... Who's Next? #NGASEY— Fet Olu (@Fet_Olu) March 22, 2019
It's a game not war.— Oladeji Morakinyo (@DejiMorakinyo) March 22, 2019
It's also a competition , and the ultimate objective is QUALIFICATION. Weldone #SuperEagles .
Congratulations super Eagles! Top and soaring!— SolexxCypher (@SolexxCypher) March 22, 2019
3-1, straight up to Egypt!!
#NGASEY #SuperEagles
up Super Eagles. Congrats #nigeria— Gbenga Precious (@gbengaprecious7) March 22, 2019
No problem, keep it up super eagles https://t.co/oFg3B3myVk— Kay 🌿 (@nutmegiwobi) March 22, 2019
Congratulations on your victory— Osaode Eghianruwa™️ (@OsaodeGhian) March 22, 2019
Go Super Eagles!!! 🦅🦅🦅🇳🇬#NGASEY
It’s official!! Super Eagles have qualified for #AFCON2019— OUmoette (@opichizzie) March 22, 2019