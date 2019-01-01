Perth Glory boss Tony Sage reveals the millions lost running the A-League club

Running a football franchise Down Under is a costly exercise

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has revealed the true cost of running an A-League club, with the Western Australian businessman claiming he has lost AU$27.5 million of his own fortune.

The 58-year-old entrepreneur says he has no regrets despite losing more than $AU2 million every season, with the Glory yet to win an A-League title or qualify for the Asian Champions League.

However this campaign things are looking up for Perth with the signing of master coach Tony Popovic and the acquisition of quality players such as Chris Ikonomidis, Matthew Spiranovic, Ivan Franjic and Jason Davidson helping lead the club to a four-point lead at the the top of the A-League table.

Sage revealed his dream was to lead the club to glory and achieve qualification for the Asian continental competition.

"My ambition has always been to get into Asia and we’re closer this year than we have been in a long time," Sage told News Limited.

"Very happy with the decision to sign Tony, a lot of soul searching, It was a huge financial investment to get him. But you’ve got to spend money to get titles.

"I haven’t broken less than a $2 million loss since I’ve owned it, so it’s up to about $27.5 million. It’s the same with most clubs.

"But Victory have got over 40 owners. I’m the only single Australian owner left and it does take its toll. If I didn’t love the club and love football, I wouldn’t do it."

The Glory will be looking to extend their lead over second-placed Victory to seven points with a win at AAMI Park on Sunday afternoon.