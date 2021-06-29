Toni Payne: Sevilla extend Nigeria striker’s contract

The Super Falcons star has been handed a new deal following her notable displays for the Estadio Jesus Navas giants

Sevilla have handed Toni Payne a new three-year contract that will keep her at the Primera Iberdrola side until 2024.

The 26-year-old Nigeria international joined the Spaniards from Dutch side, Ajax in 2018 and in her first three years for Cristian Toro’s side, she scored 16 goals in 81 league games.

In the last game of the 2020-21 campaign, Payne was Sevilla’s hero having scored the winner as her team recorded a 2-1 comeback triumph over Espanyol.

And as the Andalusian side eyes a better outing next season, they deemed it fit to keep the former United States of America youth international in their squad.

“Toni Payne renews her commitment to Sevilla FC Femenino until June 2024,” a statement from the club website read.

Reacting to this development, Payne is excited to remain at the club and has vowed to keep helping Las Rojiblancas.

"I am excited to continue here and thus be able to continue helping the team, I feel very comfortable in Seville,” she said.

“I've been here for three years; I like the club's project and I want to keep growing in this place."

"I have learned a new style of football, I have improved a lot by learning from my coaches and my teammates and I want to continue doing it,” she continued.

“When I arrived here, we were fighting to stay in the First Division and now this year we are higher in the standings, it is an ambitious project and a big club.

"My goals with the team are to compete with any rival in the league and keep improving looking to win the three points every game to play the Cup year after year.

“Personally, I have played for Nigeria this season and next season I want to continue doing it and with it improve in Seville.”

Sevilla ended the just-concluded season in eighth position after accruing 45 points from 34 games.