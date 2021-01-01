Toko Ekambi scores for Lyon, Simon shines as Nantes hold Nimes

The Cameroon and the Nigeria internationals were among the African stars that made a key impact for their respective clubs in the French top-flight

Karl Toko Ekambi found the back of the net as Lyon hold Marseille in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game at Stade Orange Velodrome.

The Cameroon international made his 23rd league start in the encounter, pairing Memphis Depay and Zimbabwe forward Tino Kadewere in the attack.

The 28-year-old delivered an impressive performance to help his side continue with their unbeaten run after securing victory over Brest last time out.

Lyon started the encounter impressively and came close to opening the scoring in the 16th minute when Toko Ekambi fired a fine strike but the effort missed the target.

The Cameroon attacker eventually put Lyon in the 21st minute with a well-taken effort after he was set up by Lucas Paqueta.

Moments before the end of the first-half, Arkadiusz Milik scored a crucial goal which was all Marseille needed to avoid defeat.

Toko Ekambi featured for 66 minutes before making way for Rayan Cherki while Kadewere played for 87 minutes before he was replaced by Algeria international Islam Slimani.

The 28-year-old has now scored 12 goals in 24 league appearances this season and will hope to help third-placed Lyon return to winning ways when they take on Rennes on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Nigeria international Moses Simon featured prominently as Nantes played out a 1-1 draw against Nimes on Sunday.

The forward was handed his 22nd league appearance in the encounter and gave a good account of himself to help the Canaries avoid defeat.

Ludovic Blas put Antoine Kombouare’s men in front in the 27th minute after benefitting from Randal Kolo Muani’s assist.

Senegal forward Moussa Kone then levelled matters for Nimes in the 76th minute after he was set up by Haris Duljevic.

Simon featured for the duration of the game, had 40 touches on the ball, struck one shot and also helped in the defence by making four tackles and winning one aerial contest.

The 25-year-old forward has three goals and one assist to his credit this season in 21 league appearances.

Simon will be expected to continue his impactful showings when 19th-placed Nantes take on Reims on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Cameroon international, Harold Moukoudi, scored in Saint-Etienne’s 2-1 defeat to Lorient at Stade du Moustoir.

The forward opened the scoring in the encounter in the 14th minute after receiving a timely assist from Arnaud Nordin.

Lorient then came back from behind to snatch all three points in the encounter with a brace from Armand Lauriente.

Moukoudi lasted for the entirety of the game along with his teammate and Gabon international Denis Bouanga while Nigeria’s Terem Moffi was on parade for 83 minutes and made a significant contribution to his side’s victory.

The Cameroon forward will be expected to feature in Saint-Etienne’s next league game against Lens on Wednesday.