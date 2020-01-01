Toko Ekambi bags brace, Kadewere and Aholou score as Lyon edge past Strasbourg

The Cameroon international and his African colleagues delivered impressive performances for their respective clubs at Stade de la Meinau

Karl Toko Ekambi netted twice, Tino Kadewere, Jean Aholou and Habib Diallo were also on the scoresheet as secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over in Sunday’s game.

Toko Ekambi was afforded his fifth start in the campaign and opened his account to help Rudi Garcia’s men clinch all three points away from home.

The international formed a three-man attack along with Memphis Depay and Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere for Lyon.

midfielder Aholou was afforded a starting role while Diallo came off the bench to make his contribution for the Racers.

The Kids hit the ground running in the encounter when Kadewere opened the goal surge in the 12th minute after he was set up by Depay.

Eight minutes later, Toko Ekambi doubled Lyon’s lead with a fine effort after benefitting from another Depay assist.

The Cameroon forward then completed his brace in the encounter in the 42nd minute before Diallo pulled one back for Strasbourg shortly before the half-time break.

After the restart, the Racers pushed for a possible equalizer forcing Toko Ekambi and Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet to be cautioned.

Aholou then ignited the hopes of Strasbourg, scoring moments before the hour mark after receiving a timely pass from Mohamed Simakan.

Lyon, however, managed to hold on to their lead and secured their second win of the season at Stade de la Meinau.

Toko Ekambi featured for the duration of the game along with Cornet while Kadewere was replaced in the 65th minute by Moussa Dembele.

Aholou was on parade for the entirety of the game while international Abdul Majeed Waris played for six minutes in the encounter as his side suffered their sixth defeat of the campaign.

The African stars will hope to continue their impressive showings when Lyon take on and Strasbourg square off against Brest on October 25 respectively.