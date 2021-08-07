Toko Ekambi and Slimani combine to rescue Lyon against Brest

The African stars linked up to salvage a point for Peter Bosz's side in their opening league fixture

Islam Slimani rescued a point for Lyon with the equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Brest in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday.

Cameroon's Karl Toko Ekambi supplied the Algeria striker who converted with his first touch on the ball, two minutes after he was introduced on the hour-mark.

Slimani's strike canceled out Irvin Cardona's 43rd-minute opener for Brest.

After the equaliser, both teams could not find the winning goal and they settled for a share of the spoils at the Groupama Stadium.

Slimani replaced Brazil's Thiago Mendes while Toko Ekambi played the duration for the hosts. Ivory Coast's Sinaly Diomande, Zimbabwe's Tino Kadewere and Mali's Habib Keita were unused substitutes for Lyon.

On the other end, Benin striker Steve Mounie and Algeria's Haris Belkebla were in action for Brest but the latter was replaced in the 18th minute by Hugo Magnetti.

Ivory Coast's Maxwel Cornet did not make Lyon's matchday squad as he continues his recovery from a thigh muscle strain while Comoros midfielder Rafiki Said Ahamada was missing in action for Brest due to a groin injury.

Following the draw, Lyon will turn their attention to next Sunday's trip to the Stade Raymond-Kopa when they battle Angers while Brest are scheduled to host Rennes that same day.

Slimani has started the 2021-22 season a on a promising note and he will be aiming to surpass the record of the nine goals he scored in 18 league appearances for Monaco in 2019-20.

Last season, the former Leicester City striker scored three goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches for Lyon.

The 33-year-old moved to the Groupama Stadium on a free transfer from Leicester and he penned an 18-month deal which will expire in June 2022.