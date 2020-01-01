'It's time for a change' - Willian backed to swap Chelsea for Juventus

Former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Mircea Lucescu believes Juve would be the ideal next destination for the winger with him set to leave the Blues

Former boss Mircea Lucescu has backed Willian to complete a move away from this summer, with touted as a possible landing spot.

Willian quickly established himself as a key member of the Chelsea squad after being snapped up from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30 million ($37m) in the summer of 2013.

The international has racked up more than 300 appearances for the Blues in total, while getting his hands on two Premier League titles and the .

The 31-year-old enjoys the full trust of current boss Frank Lampard, having featured in 37 games in all competitions this season, but as it stands, is set to leave Stamford Bridge later this year when his contract expires.

Chelsea have yet to match Willian's demands over a contract extension, amid reported interest from , and Juve.

Lucescu, who benefited from the midfielder's talents while he was in charge at Shakhtar between 2007 and 2013, believes the winger will soon call time on his career in English football.

The Romanian head coach told Tuttomercatoweb: "He has been at Chelsea for many years and perhaps it is time for a change.

"The London club fell in love with his performances when they faced us in the ."

Pressed on whether he would recommend Juventus to Willian, Lucescu replied: "Absolutely, yes.

"I would be very happy if Willian chose Juventus. It would be exceptional to see him wearing that shirt."

Willian's current deal at Chelsea is due to expire on June 30, but FIFA have announced that all player contracts are likely to be extended through to the end of the 2019-20 campaign, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian promised he would continue to "give everything" to the Blues' cause for as long as he is needed.

"I want to give everything for Chelsea until the end like I always did, until the end of my contract, until the end of the league," Willian told the Associated Press.

"I have to discuss with the club to see what we are going to do. But for me, from my side, I have no problem to play until the end of the season."