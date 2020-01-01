Timbe: Reading FC reveal jersey number for Kenya winger

The Royals have confirmed the new Harambee Stars signing will wear jersey number 25 ahead of his debut

Reading FC have confirmed new signing Ayub Timbe will wear jersey number 25 for the English Championship side.

The Kenyan winger signed for the Royals on transfer deadline day from Chinese side Beijing Renhe and will stay at the club for the next six months.

Reading have also confirmed another signing, Felipe Araruna from , will don jersey number 20.

Timbe was in fine form in front of goal during his stint in , reaching double figures during his spells at Renhe and on loan with Heilongjiang FC in .

The Kenyan ace has told Reading's official website he is ready to make his debut for the club.

“I’m very glad to be at this club, I’m going to give 100% in every minute I’m going to get, and I’m going to hope we have better times,” Timbe said.

On playing in the Championship, Timbe added: “For sure, to come to the Championship, to , it’s a very big step for me. It’s always been in my dreams, so this is a very big step for me.

“It’s always been like that as a football player, to come to England is one of the best things that can happen to any football player in the world. It’s a pleasure to be here.

“My whole family were always looking to the Premier League, to the Championship, and I’ve looked forward to getting here.”

Timbe could be handed his debut when Reading takes on Cardiff in the tie on Tuesday.