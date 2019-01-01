Tim Cahill suffers serious injury, set for surgery in Manchester

The veteran will fly out to see a surgeon on Saturday

Tim Cahill is likely to miss the rest of the Indian Super League regular season after suffering a suspected torn ligament in his hand during Jamshedpur FC's 0-0 draw with Goa on Tuesday.

The Indian club confirmed the news in a tweet on Friday, stating the 39-year-old would be flying out to see a specialist and likely undergo surgery in Manchester shortly.

Jamshedpur is currently in fifth position - one point adrift of the top four teams that qualify for the Indian Super League finals with five league games to play.

With the regular season ending for Jamshedpur on February 28, it's unlikely Cahill will manage to return in time if surgery for his hand injury is required.

Article continues below

However, he should be fit for finals - if Jamshedpur manages to qualify.

Cahill has scored two goals in his 517 minutes on the pitch for the eastern Indian team.