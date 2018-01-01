Tim Cahill scores trademark goal in India

The Aussie striker pulled his side level as they continued their good form in the ISL

He might be 39, but Tim Cahill's head remains as deadly as ever with the Australian striker netting a fine header overnight for Indian side Jamshedpur.

The Socceroos legend thumped home the equaliser against Delhi Dynamos in the 30th minute before wheeling out his trademark boxing celebration.

— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 12, 2018

Jamshedpur would end up winning the game 2-1 with Farukh Choudhary scoring the winner in the 61st minute.

Cahill, who was subbed off in the 73rd minute, has now scored twice across 10 appearances in India with Jamshedpur currently fourth in the Indian Super League.

The Socceroos all-time leading scorer bowed out of international football in November after playing in a testimonial match against Lebanon.

— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) December 12, 2018