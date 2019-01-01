Three points all that matters to Zonjic

Terengganu centre back Igor Zonjic scored the only goal of the Super League match between his side and Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Terengganu FC centre back was again his side's hero, when his goal helped the Turtles down Kuala Lumpur (KL) 1-0 in their Super League match on Friday.

His 69th-minute header, from a Lee Tuck corner kick, was enough to give the visitors their first win of the season.

Speaking to the press, the Montenegrin defender downplayed the goal, preferring to focus on his teammates' determination to defeat the hosts in an encounter that was a lot closer than many had expected.

"It's not my goal, I don't think of it that way. That was for the the whole team and state.

"Many might have thought that because KL had earlier lost against two of the best teams in Malaysia, JDT and Pahang, this was going to be an easy game for us. But they have the quality, and like the coach said, [it would be a tough match] if we don't give our 100 per cent like we did against JDT," said the 27-year old defender.

