Thomas Partey: New Arsenal signing urged to make early adaptation in England

The Ghanaian coach shares his thoughts on his compatriot's move from Atletico Madrid to the Gunners

Ghanaian coach Abdul Karim Zito believes adapting quickly to will prove crucial to the success of new acquisition Thomas Partey.

The midfielder sealed a four-year move to the Premier League side on Transfer Deadline Day on Monday, ending a long spell with .

The transfer was reportedly worth £45 million (€50 million), making the deputy-captain the seventh-most expensive African transfer.

“To me, it is not a bad move because Arsenal are equally a very good club," Footy-Ghana reports.

“But he [Partey] has to adapt to life and the way they play.

“Arsenal don’t romance too much with football, they like 'touch and move' and passing as well.

“To me, he is one of the greatest we have now and the world has acknowledged him as such.

“He should be able to adapt to any situation he finds himself because he will be popular with Ghanaians and the rest of the world."

Partey made his career breakthrough at Atletico Madrid, rising through from the youth ranks.

He made 132 appearances since making his league debut for the Rojiblancos after loans away to Real Mallorca and Almeria in 2015.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said of their latest signing, the club's official website reported.

“He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the for several years.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

In 2016, Partey helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League final where they lost to country rivals .

Two years later, he played a key role as Los Rojiblancos won the and the Uefa Super Cup.

The Odumase-Krobo-born could make his Premier League debut when Arsenal face on October 17 after the international break.