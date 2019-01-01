Partey absent from Atletico Madrid squad to face Granada

The Ghanaian midfielder will play no part in Los Rojiblancos' squad that takes on the Andalusian outfit

Thomas Partey has been omitted from the squad that will tackle Granada at Los Carmenes in on Saturday evening.

The official line-up released by the club on Twitter reveals a midfield four of Vitolo, Hector Herrera, Marcos Llorente and Koke.

It is the second time in all competitions this season he will be omitted from any Atleti matchday squad, the only one being a 2-0 defeat at on September 14 where he was nursing a hamstring injury.

It is also only the third time in the Spanish top-flight this term the 26-year old failed to make the starting XI.

Partey was involved with the national team during the international break, scoring the first goal in the Black Stars' 2-0 win over at Cape Coast Stadium.