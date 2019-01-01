'This is something we demand from them' - Silva calls on Richarlison and Mina to improve English skills

The two South American stars must get better at the language, their manager says, to become a bigger part of the dressing room

boss Marco Silva has urged Richarlison and Yerry Mina to improve their ability to speak English in an effort to boost communication in the dressing room.

Silva has made speaking English a priority since taking over in 2018 in an effort to prevent the formation of language-based cliques.

The former Hull manager has taken the lead on that front by taking more English classes himself in an effort to get a better grasp on the language.

Richarlison and Mina, meanwhile, are not up to the manager's standards when it comes to their command of English, and Silva says he'd like to see the duo improve and become a bigger part of the dressing room atmosphere.

“Richarlison is not as good as I’d like but he’s trying every day. Mina also,” Silva said.

“With Richarlison, Mina and Bernard, it’s a little bit better because they have had more time. But with Mina and Richarlison we would like more from them. Their levels are a little bit better but not like we would like.

"This is something we demand from them because this is one of the keys for them to adapt faster and to understand everything that’s happening around them every single day.”

He added: “Not just on the pitch but at Finch Farm and during a normal day in his life, it would help.

"That’s what we demand from them and it’s up to them to keep working, because it is one of the keys for them to perform better and to have a better knowledge of what’s happening around them.

"For Richarlison and for Mina even more, because of the position he plays, it is really important.”

Silva went on to praise new signing Moise Kean's ability to speak the language, saying the former forward “can understand more English than Richarlison did when he first arrived in the Premier League", while adding that Jean-Philippe Gbamin is "really good" as well.

Richarlison was substituted early in Everton's recent match against , the Brazilian's former club, as the Copa America winner has not quite reached peak fitness.

And Silva says he expects Richarlison's fitness to return soon as he looks to build on 13 Premier League goals he scored last season.

“This was the third pre-season he has done with me. In the other two he had a full pre-season and started the season really strong," Silva said.

"This pre-season was different. Last week was only Richarlison’s third week of working with us. Some people don’t realise that.”