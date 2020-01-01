'Thiago Silva has got everything!' - Zouma 'excited to learn from' Chelsea's summer signing

The Frenchman says the former Paris Saint-Germain star has already had a big impact in the dressing room at Stamford Bridge

Thiago Silva has "got everything", according to Kurt Zouma, who says he's "excited to learn from" 's summer signing.

Chelsea snapped Silva up on a free transfer at the end of August after seeing him depart at the end of his contract.

The Brazilian wasn't offered a renewal at Parc des Princes despite helping Thomas Tuchel's side reach last season's final, but was given the chance to extend his career at the highest level when Frank Lampard came calling.

The Chelsea boss handed the 36-year-old his Premier League debut away at on September 26, and also trusted him with the captain's armband.

Silva had a day to forget as his mistake gifted Callum Robinson one of his two goals in the 3-3 draw, raising question marks over his ability to perform in the English top flight.

He managed to ease those doubts in Chelsea's next outing against the following month, producing an assured display at the back alongside Zouma during a comfortable 4-0 victory.

Zouma has been impressed with what he has seen from Silva so far, and hopes to soak up as much knowledge as he can from an experienced figure as the season progresses.

"You can see straight away, as soon as he [Thiago Silva] walked through the door at Cobham, he gives advice to the players around him, he’s really good with people and you can definitely see he has very good leadership skills," the Blues defender told the club's official website.

"Everyone has welcomed Thiago into the group and we are all happy he’s with us at Chelsea.



"I’m very excited to work with Thiago but I don’t think I’m the only one, a lot of the guys here at Chelsea feel exactly the same. We are all excited to play with him and to learn from him.

"He’s got great experience at the highest level, he’s won a lot of titles and last season he played in the Champions League final.

"For me, he’s got everything. He’s calm on the ball, he can defend very well, his positioning is great. I’m very happy he’s here and excited to learn from him."

Asked to address any potential communication issues with the Brazilian, Zouma responded: "He doesn’t speak English that well just yet but he speaks French, so I can help him with that and so can a few other boys,"

Ex- full-back Ben Chilwell, who also joined Chelsea during the summer transfer window, added on the instant impact Silva has had in the Stamford Bridge dressing room: "Ever since he came in the building, when he is in the room he has a presence about him, and he makes everyone want to do well and standards will never slip, which they shouldn’t anyway,

"He demands quality and assures the whole team around him so it is great to have him in there with us, and he talks throughout the whole game."