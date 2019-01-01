'They need to go back and see how bad they were'- Keane slams former Republic of Ireland players

The former Red Devil is less than impressed with how players conducted themselves while he was at the helm

Roy Keane has launched a scathing attack on some of the players he oversaw as assistant coach of the .

The former player had been Martin O'Neill's partner in charge of the national team from 2013 to 2018 before both left their roles in November last year following a poor run of results.

Not one to keep quiet, Keane feels he and O'Neill were let down by some of their players, who he believes thought far too highly of themselves.

"I’ll give you an example. Jon Walters, the last two or three years - Jon does a lot of talking, it’s amazing. Harry Arter, he went to Cardiff on loan, got relegated. Wardy can’t get in the Stoke team, at the moment, bottom of the league," Keane said while speaking at an Off The Ball event in Dublin.

"Imagine if Jon won a trophy. He talks a good game. He goes on the TV, on about how he was harshly treated by me. Not kicking a ball for for two or three years.

"On TV, crying about his family situation. You know, how about lying low for a while, taking it easy? Have a look at his medals? Wouldn’t take long.

"Ironically two or three years ago when his career was coming to the end, he went to Ipswich on loan. I was laughing my head off.

"When we were beaten by , he didn’t have a good game. Wardy didn’t have a good game. They need to go back and see how bad they were."

Accused of demanding too much of his players as a coach, Keane feels he has nothing to apologise for and singled out one incident he experienced as a player to make his point.

"Brian Clough - you're on about motivation - he punched me one time," he said.

"He was upset. It was heated. He punched me. I remember thinking 'You're still a brilliant manager'.

"I came in the next day and trained. I didn't text somebody in the media. Or go on 'Ratsapp'."

Having left his most recent role as an assistant at in June, Keane revealed he's open to a return to management but wants complete control of a club again.

Article continues below

“I definitely want to have another crack. I don’t think will be calling me," he said.

“If I go back to a club, it’s got to be as a manager, simple as that."

Republic of Ireland face on September 5 as part of qualification with Mick McCarthy's side currently top of their group.