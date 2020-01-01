'They got what they deserved' - Maupay aims dig at Arsenal stars as he claims he didn't mean to injure Leno
Neal Maupay accused Arsenal of "lacking humility" and believed they got what they deserved in their defeat at Brighton, with the Seagulls striker insisting he was not to blame for a serious injury suffered by Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno.
Leno was furious with Maupay after he landed awkwardly on his right leg following a collision between the pair during the first half, and was seen shouting at the Frenchman as he was carried off the field on a stretcher.
""At half time I went to the manager Mikel Arteta to apologise. I never meant to injure the keeper. I jumped for the ball," Maupay told BT Sport. "I apologise to the team and to him as well. I have been through a bad injury, it is hard.
"Arsenal players maybe need to learn humility sometimes. They were talking a lot. They got what they deserved."
