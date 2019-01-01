There's a 90% chance Mourinho will be next Real Madrid boss, says ex-president Calderon

The Portuguese coach could be on his way back to the Spanish capital if they decide to sack Santiago Solari amid a difficult campaign

There is a huge chance of Jose Mourinho returning to to replace Santiago Solari as coach, former president Ramon Calderon says.

The Portuguese coach has been out of work since he was sacked by in December following the English side's poor start to the season.

Although Mourinho's previous stint at Madrid was plagued by disputes with his playing staff, the 56-year-old has been linked with a return to the Spanish giants amid their ongoing struggles this season.

Madrid crashed out of the at the last-16 stage after a humiliating 4-1 trouncing at home to on Tuesday, less than a week after they were knocked out of the by and fell 12 points behind the Liga leaders after losing to them again on Saturday.

The collapse in the battle for major silverware this season has put current boss Solari's job in danger and Calderon believes there is only one man they will be calling on to replace him.

"I think the next coach will be Mourinho in my opinion," he told Love Sport Radio.

"He is the only coach the president respects, he backed him here all the time. If he is not here next season it’s because the Portuguese [Mourinho] would say no.

"I have heard some comments from him on Bein Sports last weekend saying: ‘Of course, if Real Madrid calls me I would be very happy very proud to come back again’. It's 90 per cent in my opinion, that’s my opinion of course, 90 per cent possibility of having Mourinho again here."

Another figure whose future at Madrid seems uncertain is Gareth Bale, who was jeered off by the fans when he was substituted in their latest defeat to fierce rivals Barca.

Bale has been linked with a return to the , with Manchester United and former side said to want him.

Calderon feels the international has had a tough time in the Spanish capital and believes he could move soon.

"It’s not easy with the salary, the money that we paid for him, I don’t know. It’s not easy," he said.

"If finally he decides to leave I suppose he will have to get a deal with a team. I heard the agent say he will stay and that no way he will leave. I think that is something said in a moment of excitement.

"In the end if the player is like that, not playing, having problems with the fans, with the team-mates, they will have to look for a solution, maybe a transfer. I am sure there are many teams that would love to have him, maybe in ."