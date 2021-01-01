‘There is still more to learn’ – Ndidi revels in Leicester City win over Chelsea

The Nigeria international is pleased with the Foxes’ defeat of the Blues, but claimed that his team still has more to learn

Wilfred Ndidi stated still has ‘more to learn’ despite defeating 2-0 on Tuesday night.

First-half goals from the international and James Maddison helped the Foxes secure their 12th win of the 2020-21 campaign.

Aside from that, the result saw them overtake as league leaders after accruing 38 points from 19 games.

In his post-match assessment, the former man spoke of his side’s confidence while hoping the King Power Stadium giants keep improving in subsequent matches.

“I’m very happy. In these games, we wanted to try as much as possible to get these points. I feel very good. I would say there are still more games to come,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

“As a team, we want the points. We want to play and get the points. So, I just feel it’s one of these games that we really did good, but there’s still more to learn and hopefully better games coming our way.

“It’s very exciting and we feel very happy because it’s part of the season, and there are more games to come.

“At this time, we just build confidence for the next game, we don’t think about the end of the season.

“We know what we want to achieve, but it comes game after game. We try to focus on the next game.”

Ndidi’s goal against Frank Lampard’s men meant he found the net for the first time in 37 English elite division games. The last time he found the net was on September 29, 2019, when Leicester romped to a 5-0 win over .

The midfielder felt his goal came at the right moment after an early spell of pressure from the Stamford Bridge giants.

“If I count, [I’ve scored] maybe four or so, with my left foot!” Ndidi said when questioned about his effectiveness in front of goal,” he continued.

“It comes once in a while, but I just keep trying, you know! It was really good. It lifted the team.

“It’s something that when you get a goal at that time, you have the confidence to actually go for more.

“So, it was really good, and we stayed compact. As much as we wanted more, we still stayed compact."

After their fourth-round clash against , Leicester return to top-flight action looking to continue their good form when they travel to Goodison Park for a date with .