'There is no point for me to leave' - Lacazette speaks out on Arsenal exit reports

The Gunners striker is out of contract in the summer of 2021 but insists he will not be pushing for a move when the summer window rolls around

Alexandre Lacazette insists that his future is not tied to the club securing football next season.

There have been suggestions that the striker has an agreement in place with the club which will allow to seek a move away in the summer should they not secure a route into the Champions League for the 2020-21, despite still having two years left on his contract.

But speaking ahead of Thursday night’s tie with Olympiacos at Emirates Stadium, Lacazette was adamant there is no such agreement in place.

“I didn't know about this,” he said. “I did not know.”

And when pushed on whether his priority is to remain at Arsenal for the long-term, he added: “I have a contract with the club so there is no point for me to leave, everybody is happy with me at the club.”

There has also been plenty of talk in recent weeks about the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, whose contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Talks over a new deal for Aubameyang have been shelved for the past few months and are not expected to start again until the end of the season.

The Gabon international, who is level with Jamie Vardy at the top of the Premier League goalscoring charts this season with 17, has been linked with several clubs across Europe, including and .

But Lacazette is desperate to see his striker partner remain in north London well beyond the next 18 months.

“It's really important,” said the 28-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 24 appearances this season.

“He's one of the best or maybe he's been the best player this season for Arsenal. Obviously I hope he's going to stay.

“I think people should talk more about Auba and what he is doing in the game because he is more than a goalscorer, he is working a lot for the team defensively and making space for the other striker - Eddie [Nketiah] or me.

“I think if we start to win more trophies, people will talk more about what he is doing for the team.”