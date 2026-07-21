The Seventh Victim.. Al-Hilal Announces the Departure of a New Player

Al-Hilal have confirmed another departure ahead of the summer transfer window, the seventh player to leave the club this market.

In a statement on their official website, Al-Hilal announced they had agreed to loan Abdulkarim Darisi to Abha until the end of next season.

Darisi leaves after just one season at the club. He arrived on a free transfer last summer, having run down his contract with former side Al-Ahli the season before.

His exit makes him the seventh player Al-Hilal have let go this season, whether through expiring contracts or moves elsewhere.

Italian coach Simone Inzaghi had already left goalkeeper Ahmed Abu Raseen, defender Ali Al-Bulaihi and striker Abdullah Radif out of the team's training camp in Austria.

Elsewhere, Spanish defender Pablo Mari departed at the end of his contract and Mohammed Al-Qahtani joined Al-Qadsiah, while Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo transferred to Ajax Amsterdam.

Darisi featured in 28 matches for Al-Hilal last season, totalling 510 minutes without a single goal or assist.