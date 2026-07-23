



The Norwegian Football Federation are escalating their fight over Folarin Balogun's suspension, imposed on the USA forward after his sending off against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup.

USA President Donald Trump intervened to lift the ban, clearing Balogun to face Belgium in the round of 16. The move triggered fury directed at FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Speaking to "The Times", Norwegian Football Federation president Lise Klaveness confirmed the federation will refer the matter to FIFA's Ethics Committee to expose Trump's intervention. The US President personally called Infantino to secure the cancellation of the American forward's suspension mid-tournament.

Klaveness believes the decision sets a dangerous precedent. "When a rule like this is manipulated, you are sliding down a slippery slope that threatens the entire game," she said.

She also called on Infantino to admit that "this was a mistake".

Mohamed Al Kamali, the head of FIFA's Disciplinary Committee, lifted the suspension on Balogun. Norway's complaint is expected to be joined to a previous lawsuit filed against FIFA.