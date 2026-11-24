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Tottenham Hotspur have officially secured the long-term future of breakout star Luca Williams-Barnett, following a sensational full Premier League debut that drew comparisons to Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal. The 18-year-old academy graduate has committed to fresh terms at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after emerging as one of the most exciting prospects in English football.

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North London giants secure wonderkid's future

Tottenham have moved decisively to protect one of their most valuable assets by handing Williams-Barnett an improved long-term contract. The club announced the news on Tuesday, confirming that the boyhood Spurs fan has extended his stay in N17 after entering the final 18 months of his previous agreement.

This proactive move by the board ensures that the teenage sensation will remain a cornerstone of the project currently being built under the guidance of head coach De Zerbi. The new deal comes as a direct reward for the youngster's rapid ascent through the ranks, having joined the academy from Luton Town back in 2018.

While he has been a known quantity within youth football circles for years, his transition to the senior stage has been managed with care. After making a brief Carabao Cup appearance as a 16-year-old last season, the versatile attacking midfielder has recently proven that he is ready to handle the physical and tactical demands of top-flight football on a weekly basis.

Record-breaking debut sparks Yamal comparisons

Williams-Barnett truly announced himself to the wider footballing world during Saturday's 2-0 victory over Ipswich Town. Starting for the first time in the Premier League, he needed only 15 minutes to find the net, becoming Tottenham's youngest Premier League scorer since Gareth Bale achieved the feat in 2007.

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He did not stop there, later providing a vital assist for Dominic Solanke to double the advantage, cementing a man-of-the-match performance that saw him leave the pitch to a thunderous standing ovation from the home supporters.

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The impact of his performance was so significant that De Zerbi felt comfortable comparing the England Under-19 international to Barcelona’s teenage phenom Lamine Yamal. "I’m positive about that because he has great confidence. He knows all his qualities, but I think he has a very good family and it’s crucial for this type of player," De Zerbi explained to The media.

De Zerbi places trust in academy jewel

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De Zerbi’s belief in the player was evident even before kick-off on Saturday, as he challenged his veteran players to support the debutant. The manager revealed: "When I said the first 11 to the players, I said, 'remember the first game, the debut of you, and help the kid tomorrow, because he’s one of us, and if he plays well, we have more chances to win the game.'"

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The 18-year-old certainly rose to the occasion, justifying the faith shown in him by the coaching staff and the club’s decision to fast-track his new contract negotiations.

With his future now resolved, Williams-Barnett is expected to play a significant role as Tottenham navigate a congested winter fixture schedule. His ability to play across various attacking positions gives De Zerbi tactical flexibility, while his record-breaking statistics suggest he possesses the clinical edge required at the highest level.