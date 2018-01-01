The negativity must stop, says A-League boss

Are things finally looking up for Australian football?

With A-League expansion locked in and a new look Football Federation Australia board at the helm, Head of Leagues Greg O’Rourke has pleaded for negativity surrounding the game to stop.

While the past week has been one of progress for the A-League, the competition has been plagued by issues on and off the pitch in recent times with fans voicing their discontent.

A new FFA board led by chairman Chris Nikkou however does promise a potential new era for Australian football, with O'Rourke stressing a mind shift from many is necessary to ensure the game can move forward.

“I’d like to take the negativity out of the commentary around the game,” O’Rourke said on The Daily Football Show.

“The fans called for expansion. We expanded. The fans and commentators asked for marquee players to liven up the league, we did that.

“People want us to talk about second division. We’re now getting groups in place to actually work through that with a genuine position.

“All this sort of stuff is what everyone was asking to do, we’re doing it, and yet we find that we continue to turn on ourselves and talk about ourselves in such a negative way.

“If we were talking about the game and the progress we’ve made in a positive way, I just wonder how successful this game could be if people stop the negativity and started talking it up.”

O'Rourke will be hoping the football can do the talking on the pitch this weekend with a Melbourne and F3 derby to look forward to in the A-League.