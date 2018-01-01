Live Scores
MLS

'The most influential person in my professional career' - Tributes to Sigi Schmid pour in from the U.S. soccer community

Last updated
Otto Greule Jr
The all-time winnest manager in MLS passed away on Christmas, and the tributes have poured in from around the soccer world

The news of Sigi Schmid's passing shocked the U.S. soccer world on Wednesday.  

The legendary MLS manager died on Christmas day at the age of 65, leaving an amazing legacy as the winningest coach in the history of the league.  

There has now been a massive outpouring of support from the soccer community following the loss of a coaching legend, with former players, club owners, fellow coaches and teams all sending their heartfelt condolences to the family. 

Editors' Picks

Next article:
Pochettino praises 'unbelievable' Son after two-goal showing against Bournemouth
Next article:
A-League injury ward: Stars return to round out the year
Next article:
Socceroos lock in Oman friendly before Asian Cup
Next article:
A-League 2018/19 Golden Boot: Top goal scorers and assists
Next article:
Honda remains under injury cloud for Victory
Close