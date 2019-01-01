'The most important person is Frank' – Cole urges Chelsea board to give Lampard final say on transfers

With the Blues now free to sign reinforcements, the man in the dugout should be the one to green-light bids, according to his former team-mate

Joe Cole has urged 's transfer hierarchy to give Frank Lampard final say on incomings and outgoings at the club now that they are free to make signings, with the former Blues man stating that the manager must be given players that he is fully convinced by.

The Stamford Bridge outfit saw a two-window transfer embargo halved on Friday courtesy of a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), meaning Lampard is now free to trade in the January window is he sees fit.

The Chelsea boss did admit recently that he would be ready to make moves for reinforcements in the winter, but only if they are all but guaranteed to improve the talent-laden young squad that he already has at his disposal.

It is no secret that several individuals who have graced the dugout at the Bridge have often been at odds with club director Marina Granovskaia - a famously hard-headed negotiator when it comes to transfers - regarding what is best for the club.

And Cole, a former team-mate of Lampard's at Chelsea, says that the club must fully support his vision for the London side's future.

“The one thing I would say is there will be a discussion among all the people, the board, whoever's in that department, the scouts, [technical and performance advisor] Petr Cech, Frank... the one person who's the most important person in that room is Frank,” Cole said on BT Sport.

“You must give Frank the players he wants. Don't give him a player that he sort of likes and might do well. Frank has to be the one that's convinced with it because he's the one who's going to work with that player.

“This is [Cech's] job now. He's got to go out and sell the club, he's got to go out to those top, top player, identify them, work with the scouting department and underneath him, and go and get the players that are right for Frank.

“The one thing Lamps has shown, he's shown that he can improve players – and not just Frank, but his coaching staff too. They're improving players on the job and winning games. It's very tough to do that.”