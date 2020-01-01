The match that started JDT's dominance in Malaysian football

It was this day six years ago against Sarawak that kick-started JDT's incredible dynasty of championship winning sides in the years since.

In the context of modern day Malaysian football, this day six years ago was a momentous occasion that forever altered the landscape of the professional game in the country. It was 25 June 2014 when Johor Darul Ta’zim picked up a slim 1-0 win over Sarawak on the final day to win their first ever title.

We looked back to that season, that match and the significance that it had at the highest level of football in Malaysia.

Changes and upgrades

The season started with Cesar Jimenez taking over from Fandi Ahmad as the head coach of JDT but the Spaniard would last until April before Bojan Hodak took over the reins. Marcos Antonio had been brought in to shore up the defence but the signing of Argentine Pablo Aimar was undeniably the biggest coup for the club.

More teams

Reinforcements in other areas of the pitch also saw an influx of key individuals who would actually go on to contribute more to the club than the former international did. Harris Harun, Safee Sali, Amirulhadi Zainal and Fadhli Shas among those that were recruited to beef up the squad.

Difficult start to the season

They may have ended up the season as champions but few thought it would go that way if the results at the start of the season is any indication. JDT only won two of their opening five fixtures in the Super League that year, both of those coming at home against (2-0) and (4-1) respectively.

At the midway point of the season after 11 rounds of matches played, JDT had only picked up four wins with four draws and three defeats that wasn’t exactly championship winning form. They were only sixth in the standings behind , , Selangor, Lions XII and Kelantan - with a seven points gap to the top.

Engine turning with new arrivals

But with Jimenez and Aimar out of the door by mid-season, the arrival of both Hodak and Jorge Pereyra Diaz sparked new life into JDT as they started to rack up wins and went on an incredible run of form. The Southern Tigers won seven of their next eight matches before a 2-1 defeat to ATM at Selayang Stadium on 17 June put some doubts into their title credentials.

Thankfully for them, their title rivals Selangor also lost on the same weekend, with Kelantan giving JDT a hand following a 2-0 win in Kota Bahru. JDT were only a point ahead of Selangor going into the penultimate round of matches and with both teams winning their respective match - it set up an enticing end to the season.

High stakes but destiny in their own hands

Selangor were due to face in the final match with the latter already relegated from the Super League and the Red Giants were expected to have an easy ride and pick up three valuable points. That would mean from the onset that JDT knew that they had to win in Kuching against Sarawak if they were to lift the league trophy.

At half time, nerves were understandably jangling in the JDT side as they struggled to break down a resolute Sarawak side while across the South Sea, Selangor were a goal ahead thanks to Paulo Rangel’s first half strike which meant that at that point, Selangor were going to be champions.

Diaz winner changed the course of history

But JDT step it up in the second half and were finally rewarded in the 66th minute when Diaz put away what turned out to be the winner in a pulsating encounter although at the end of it, a draw or even a defeat would have still seen JDT crowned as champions because PKNS staged an impressive comeback to oust Selangor 3-2 in the other match.

Who knows could have happened had JDT not picked that win this day six years ago. Maybe their rise to the top could have been delayed by a couple of seasons or maybe even be left searching for the title till this day. But won they did and five more Super League titles in a row later, it was definitely a huge night in the history of Malaysian football.