'The lies'- Matildas question Stajcic's shock axing

There's a lot more to this story than meets the eye...

Alen Stajcic's shocking dismissal as the Matildas head coach has left some players dumbfounded with Australia set to kick-off their FIFA World Cup campaign within months.

The 45-year-old's sacking comes after a confidential two-month review where the FFA conducted interviews and surveys with players and staff.

It's understood issues between the coach and the playing group are the reason behind Stajcic's sacking with a governing body organised survey revealing the friction.

FFA chief executive David Gallop said workplace issues played a major part in the sacking but wouldn't go into exact details during Saturday's press conference.

"The ultimate responsibility for driving change and leading a high-performance environment that puts the team in the best possible position to achieve what they are capable of, rests with the head coach. We no longer have confidence that Alen is the right person to lead the team and staff," Gallop said.

"FFA is committed to providing the best possible environment for the Matildas and this change is being made with that objective in mind. We will continue to review other aspects of the team set-up and monitor the Matildas environment in the coming weeks and months as we build for the FIFA Women's World Cup in France."

However, the Matildas reactions on social media seem to tell a different story.

— Chloe Logarzo (@CLogarzo) January 19, 2019

— Kyah Simon (@KyahSimon) January 19, 2019

— Lisa De Vanna (@lisadevanna11) January 19, 2019

— Melissa Barbieri (@Bubs_11) January 19, 2019

Article continues below

— Renee Rollason (@rollo_22) January 19, 2019

— Emily Gielnik (@EGielnik) January 19, 2019

However, former midfielder Joey Peters praised the FFA saying that Stajcic's trainings were too vigorous and his statics were becoming too predictable.

— Joey Peters (@joeypeters10) January 19, 2019

— Joey Peters (@joeypeters10) January 19, 2019

The FFA are set to find a replacement coach before the Matildas next match on February 8.