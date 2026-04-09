The League Association has handed El-Shenawy a severe punishment

The Egyptian Professional Clubs Association has sanctioned Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy for his role in an altercation with referee Mahmoud Wafa during his side’s match against Ceramica Cleopatra.

The match, which ended 1–1 in the first round of the Egyptian Premier League play-offs, saw the goalkeeper sit out the contest.

Although the shot-stopper did not play in the fixture, he confronted Wafa after the final whistle over a disputed penalty claim.

The Egyptian Football Association later confirmed on its official website that El-Shenawy had also been fined 2,500 Egyptian pounds for picking up two yellow cards in the same match, leading to a four-game ban.

He was additionally fined 50,000 pounds for assaulting the referee.

Al Ahly’s football director Walid Salah El-Din was handed a one-match ban and a 5,000-pound fine for his role in the same incident.

Additionally, the Egyptian Football Association fined Al Ahly 20,000 pounds for its technical and administrative staff’s failure to stay clear of the video-review area.

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