‘The league and justice will do their job’ – Valenciennes keeper Prior claims he was bitten in the face during Sochaux fight

A scuffle and accusations of a bite marred the end of a Ligue 2 match at Stade du Hainaut over the weekend

Valenciennes goalkeeper Jerome Prior claimed he was bitten in the face during a scuffle at the end of Saturday's Ligue 2 match with Sochaux.

Players from both sides clashed after the final whistle of the 0-0 draw at Stade du Hainaut, with Prior seen recoiling after a coming-together with Sochaux's Ousseynou Thioune.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper left the pitch bleeding from his cheek, but his manager was unable to shed light on the incident post-match.

"Jerome has a bite on his cheek," said Valenciennes head coach Olivier Guegan after the match. "I was in the dressing room; I didn't see anything.

"It's a shame the post-match will tarnish the game, but that's not the most important thing. We put in a coherent and strong performance against a team that is unbeaten and in a really good dynamic.

"I really liked the spirit of the group."

Prior, who is currently on loan at Valenciennes from , told French publication So Foot: "There are pictures. The league and justice will do their job. I have no comment to make."

When asked to address the biting accusations by the AFP Agency, Valenciennes president Eddy Zdziech also confirmed Prior has a bite mark on his face, before stating: "This kind of behaviour is serious."

However, Sochaux boss Omar Daf suggested his players had been provoked, saying: "A player doesn't go crazy without something happening first.

"I heard insults at the end of the match. There was a lot of provocation, but you have to have more control."

🔚 C'est terminé au Stade du Hainaut. Au terme d'une rencontre maîtrisée, les Jaune et Bleu ne seront pas parvenus à prendre le meilleur sur le @VAFC.

👊 Bilan après 7 rencontres : 3 victoires et 4 nuls. #VAFCFCSM pic.twitter.com/f31SxbcuWR — FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (@FCSM_officiel) October 17, 2020

Sochaux are third in the Ligue 2 standings after seven fixtures, three points behind leaders Paris FC, while Valenciennes are eighth.

Valenciennes will be back in action next Saturday when they take in a trip to Stade de l'Aube to face Troyes, with Sochaux set to play host to two days later as both clubs continue to chase promotion to the French top flight.