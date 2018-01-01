The Jets' shocking holiday record as Victory prove to be the grinch

The holiday season is rarely a happy one for the Jets

At a time when most people are celebrating, Newcastle Jets have never in A-League history claimed a victory across games played between Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Across the 14 games they've played during that span, the Jets have drawn twice and lost 12 times conceding 34 goals.

That shocking holiday record makes them the only A-League team, both past and present, yet to claim three points during that time.

Despite their short life spans, even now defunct sides North Queensland Fury, New Zealand Knights and Gold Coast United picked up a holiday win during their existence.

Perth Glory's holiday record isn't much better than the Jets with the club boasting just one win from 15 matches.

It's a much happier time of year for Melbourne Victory, who have nine wins, three draws and just three losses from their 15 games played during the holiday period.

Fresh from an F3 derby win, Newcastle will be desperate to end their holiday rut and will have the chance to do just that against Adelaide United on December 30.

Check out every A-League club's holiday record below courtesy of Opta.