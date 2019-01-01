The Jets' daunting road to Kashima

Newcastle have made a long trip in a very short period of time

After stunning Melbourne City on Friday night, Newcastle Jets had to quickly turn their attention to travelling to Japan ahead of their Asian Champions League qualifier against Kashima Antlers.

With their match against City ending just before 10pm, the Jets could barely catch their breath before boarding a bus at 5am on Saturday morning from Newcastle down to Sydney.

From there it was a 10am flight from Sydney to Seoul where they stayed the night before backing up the next morning at 9am for a flight to Tokyo.

Once in Japan, the Jets then boarded another bus to Kashima to complete their roughly 8,000-kilometre journey with the squad looking to shake off the jetlag with a training session that afternoon.

Tuesday night's game against Antlers will be Newcastle's third game in seven days and the reigning ACL champions won't be welcoming hosts.

Unlike the Jets, Kashima haven't played competitively since December 23 at the Club World Cup where they lost 4-0 to River Plate.

Whether that favours the hosts only time will tell, but Newcastle must certainly overcome their jetlag quickly if they're any hope of causing an upset and securing their place in the ACL group stages.

Defeat on Tuesday will certainly make the return trip feel that much longer with an A-League match against Adelaide United awaiting them on Sunday.