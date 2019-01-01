The curse of a VAR-awarded penalty

Not the type of spot kick your team wants to win this season...

While the introduction of the VAR has increased the likelihood of penalties being awarded, the success rate of these spot kicks has left a lot to be desired.

In the A-League this season, just one of seven penalties taken after VAR intervention have been converted.

Two of these came in Round 22 with Roy O'Donovan failing to convert at the second time of asking in injury-time against Central Coast Mariners after VAR enforced a retake for encroachment and Alexander Baumjohann firing wide against Wellington Phoenix.

Baumjohann's effort on Sunday came after a considerable delay and one during which the German had already lined up a free-kick before a VAR review determined the foul on Bruce Kamau had taken place in the box.

Article continues below

Taking a penalty has always been a test of nerves and with the extra time it takes for one to be awarded via VAR that test has clearly gotten a lot harder for players that step up to the spot.

The perceived injustice of sometimes questionable penalties being awarded through VAR could also be galvanising goalkeepers considering five of the six penalties not converted have been saved rather than missed.

Of the 40 other penalties awarded without VAR intervention this season, 30 of those have been put in the back of the net - highlighting how much leaner the success rate is when VAR becomes involved at the spot.