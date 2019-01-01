The Covert Agent: Young Roar duo set to depart with Perth move looming

The promising players have been shown the door in Brisbane

Brisbane Roar are set to release both Dane Ingham and Nick D'Agostino as new coach Robbie Fowler looks to bring in a number of new players over the coming weeks.

The Covert Agent can reveal the young duo aren't in Fowler's plans and are close to sealing respective moves to Perth Glory.

Ingham has a year to run on his contract with the Roar but the Kiwi will be allowed to leave early after a promising season in the A-League.

The versatile defender, who can also play as a winger, featured 13 times for Brisbane and picked up one assist.

Ingham was born in but has opted to play for New Zealand at international level and featured in all three games for the All Whites at the 2017 Confederations Cup.

D'Agostino meanwhile departs the Roar with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

The 21-year-old attacker featured 17 times last season scoring one goal and has been with the club since 2015.

The Young Socceroo scored twice for Australia U23's side in April as they claimed a crucial draw against that kept their hopes of Olympic qualification alive.

With the duo about to leave, Fowler is set for a busy few weeks finalising his recruitment with a number of foreigners along with Australian duo Aiden O'Neill and Brad Inman expected to arrive.