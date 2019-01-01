The Covert Agent: Williams to join Krishna at Indian club ATK

The attackers will be out to fire in the subcontinent

Departing Wellington Phoenix attacker David Williams will unite with Fijian striker Roy Krishna in the .

The Covert Agent can reveal Williams will join Krishna at Indian club with the pair set to form a lethal partnership.

The duo scored 30 goals between them last season for the Nix with both deciding not to renew their contracts in New Zealand.

Krishna departed Wellington after taking home the A-League's golden boot and Johnny Warren Medal having found the back of the net 19 times.

Williams meanwhile scored 11 goals across 27 matches for the Nix with the 31-year-old now eager to see if he can strike even more freely in .

ATK, based in Kolkata, ended last season in sixth and scored just 18 times across 18 games.

The club, who were previously coached by Robbie Keane, were founded in 2014 and have won the ISL title twice.