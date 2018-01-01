The Covert Agent: Sydney FC an option for unwanted Anthony Caceres

The playmaker could head north to link up with Steve Corica's squad

Unwanted midfielder Anthony Caceres is in the sights of Sydney FC as his time at Melbourne City draws to a close.

The Covert Agent can reveal the Sky Blues are interested in adding the 26-year-old playmaker to their squad with the hope of improving their creavity in the front end.

As first reported by The Covert Agent earlier this week, City are keen to make salary room for the signing of Kearyn Baccus by severing Caceres' loan deal from parent club Manchester City.

It is understood Caceres is also being pursued by a Thai League heavyweight.

Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce first omitted Caceres from the squad against Adelaide United last weekend, and he will again be missing from Saturday's night derby against Melbourne Victory.

If Caceres were to join Sydney FC, it is unknown where he would rank in a creative midfielder list that includes Milos Ninkovic, Siem De Jong, Paulo Retre and Daniel De Silva.

The Sydney-born midfielder began his A-League career at Central Coast Mariners in 2012, before move to Manchester City in 2016 has seen him sign for Melbourne City and UAE club Al Wasl on loan contracts.