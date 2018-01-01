The Covert Agent: South West Sydney fail to attract high-profile CEO, target Kyle Patterson

The fledgling franchise are wasting no time in getting their club set up

South West Sydney have failed to poach a high-profile chief executive from another A-League club and have instead set their sights on former FFA employee Kyle Patterson for the role.

The Covert Agent can reveal SWS bid chairman Gino Marra was unable to secure meetings with prospective CEO's from any eastern seaboard A-League club and is now hunting Patterson as the man for the crucial job.

Patterson was the FFA's Head of Corporate Affairs and Communication for five years between 2011 and 2016 before moving into his current position in the same at TEG - a leading ticketing, live entertainment and data analytics business.

The importance of finding the right CEO cannot be understated - a current example being Perth Glory's improvement over the past few months driven by the excellent appointment of ex-Sydney FC chief executive Tony Pignata.