The Covert Agent: Perth Glory hunting Riley McGree for Asian Champions League tilt

EXCLUSIVE: The league leaders are keen to strengthen their squad with the promising midfielder ahead of a likely continental challenge

Perth Glory are keen on bringing Melbourne City midfielder Riley McGree to the club next season as they embark on a likely Asian campaign.

The Covert Agent can reveal McGree, who is on loan from 's , is considering the move and is currently cold on extending his stay at Melbourne City because of his development stagnation under Warren Joyce.

McGree is believed to be attracted by the work of Glory coach Tony Popovic to elevate the career of Chris Ikonomidis, while also rejuvenating several players such as Jason Davidson, Ivan Franjic and Joel Chianese.

The 20-year-old has been a regular at times for City this season but since the signings of Jamie Maclaren and Shayon Harrison, has started the last four A-League matches as a substitute.

Glory owner Tony Sage has always spoken of his wish to get the team into Asia and it's understood he is willing to put in significant resources to allow Popovic to challenge for the Asian Champions League - a competition he won with Western Sydney Wanderers in 2014.

The potential McGree transfer throws doubt over the rumoured move of former City striker Bruno Fornaroli to Glory next season.

Article continues below

Interestingly Sage played down reports of Fornaroli signing with the club in the past week, saying the club was in discussions with the Uruguayan's management but no deal was in place.