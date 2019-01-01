The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory to lose Terry Antonis

The talented midfielder is on his way out of AAMI Park leaving the squad looking quite thin

Melbourne Victory are set to suffer a huge blow with the imminent departure of midfield star Terry Antonis to .

The Covert Agent can reveal the 25-year-old has accepted a multi-year deal with Suwon Bluewings after Victory agreed to sell him to the K-League side.

The impending transfer will mean new coach Marco Kurz currently only has 11 squad members, with 12 players and four foreigners to be signed before the start of the A-League season.

It also appears Victory will have to dip into their youth reservers to scamble together a squad for the round-of-32 FFA Cup game against Newcastle Jets on August 7.

Article continues below

Antonis has spent the past 18 months at Victory - joining from Eredivisie side VVV Venlo - and helped lead the club to the 2017-18 A-League championship with his extra-time winner in the semi-final against former club Sydney FC.

He will link up at Suwon with fellow Socceroo Adam Taggart, who currently is the K-League's top goalscorer with 11 strikes in 18 matches.

Victory must now look to significantly bolster a midfield that has also suffered the retirement of Carl Valeri and the departures of Keisuke Honda, Raul Baena and Rahmet Akbari - while the future of James Troisi is still up in the air.