The Covert Agent: Melbourne Victory in discussions to sign Adama Traore
Melbourne Victory is in discussions to bring Ivory Coast utility Adama Traore back to the club for the upcoming A-League season.
The Covert Agent can reveal the free agent 29-year-old, who won the Victory medal in 2014, is currently undergoing medical tests at the club as they decide whether to re-sign him.
Traore became a fan favourite at Melbourne Victory in a left-back role between 2012-14 after heading south following three seasons at the now-defunct Gold Coast United.
He is understood to have both an Ivorian and Australian passport so he will not be a regarded as a foreign signing if Victory choose to add him to their squad.
Traore was in the frame for Socceroos selection in 2013 but it was revealed he was ineligible because of appearances with Ivory Coast youth teams before he was an Australian citizen.
Since leaving Victory, Traore has spent time playing in Portugal, Switzerland and Turkey - playing the Champions League and Europa League with Swiss side Basel.
A knee problem cut short his season with Turkish Super Lig side Goztepe, with Victory's medical tests believed to be focusing on any lingering issues with that injury.