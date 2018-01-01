The Covert Agent: Melbourne City set to poach Kye Rowles after agent war with Central Coast Mariners

The versatile defender is set to head south in a slap in the face for the Gosford-based club

Talented Central Coast Mariners defender Kye Rowles is set to join Melbourne City for next season after being caught in a behind-the-scenes battle between his agent and current club.

The Covert Agent can reveal BASE management duo Vince Grella and Frank Trimboli want to take the promising 20-year-old to Melbourne City as a way of getting back at the Mariners for the Daniel De Silva saga.

De Silva joined Sydney FC on loan from Central Coast in the recent pre-season, but not before the Mariners managed to get one over their former player by forcing him to pay his transfer fee to Italian club AS Roma out of his own salary.

This saga was a huge nuisance for BASE management, who are keen to take Rowles away from Gosford and develop him at the City Football Group club.

Rowles made his debut for Brisbane Roar during the 2016-17 season but was forced to move to the Mariners at the start of the next campaign to get playing opportunities.

The NSW-born youngster has excelled in a variety of defensive roles at Central Coast this season under Mike Mulvey.