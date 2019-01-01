Live Scores
The Covert Agent: Marco Kurz likely to leave Adelaide United

Despite his success in the City of Churches. the German coach could be departing at the end of the campaign

Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz is on the outer with the Reds' hierarchy and is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Covert Agent can reveal the German tactician, who masterminded Adelaide's 2-0 win over Melbourne Victory on Wednesday night, is no closer to agreeing a contract extension - even though it expires at the campaign's conclusion.

It's understood a difference in football philosophy between Kurz and director of football Aurelio Vidmar is one of the key issues at the club currently.

There is also a train of thought that continual soft tissue injuries suffered by players, including Michael Jakobsen, George Blackwood and Nikola Mileusnic, have been contributed to by Kurz's old school training methods.

Since being appointed to replace Guillermo Amor for the 2017-18 season, Kurz led the Reds to a fifth-placed finish but also managed to win the club's second FFA Cup in October last year.

He was linked with Graham Arnold's Sydney FC job back in March before the gig was handed to assistant coach Steve Corica.

 

