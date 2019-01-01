The Covert Agent: Kalac close to Sydney United manager role with Macarthur FC job beckoning

The former goalkeeper is set to be given a chance to prove his coaching credentials with an eye to the future

Former Socceroo Zeljko Kalac is poised to be named the next head coach of Sydney United as he looks to show his tactician skills extend beyond goalkeeping.

The Covert Agent can reveal Kalac is close to take charge of the club he played for as a junior and made over 100 seniors appearances with a view to an appointment in an assistant role at new A-League franchise Macarthur FC

Kalac has been working voluntarily as an assistant with Sydney United and saw the side recently lose the NSW National Premier League final 2-1 to APIA Leichhardt.

The former custodian has previously worked as a goalkeeping coach with three A-League clubs - Sydney FC, Western Sydney Wanderers and Melbourne City.

It's understood Kalac's first head-coach role is viewed as an ideal test to see whether he could become Ante Milicic's right-hand man at Macarthur FC when they're introduced to the A-League next year.

In other news, The Covert Agent can also reveal Matildas midfielder Emily van Egmond will join Melbourne City for the upcoming W-League season.

City failed to make the finals last season as they finished fifth with van Egmond set to join their ranks having previously played for Newcastle Jets.

While her immediate future now lies in Melbourne, the Australian is also in talks to join French club PSG when her W-League commitments come to an end.