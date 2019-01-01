The Covert Agent: James Donachie keen for Melbourne Victory return with Nick Ansell going the other way

EXCLUSIVE: A player swap is being discussed by the management of both central halves

The managements of Jeonnam Dragons's James Donachie and Melbourne Victory's Nick Ansell are in discussions over a swap deal that would see the duo switch clubs.

The Covert Agent can reveal Donachie is keen to come back to Victory - the club he won the A-League championship with in May - after his Korean side were relegated to the K-League 2 after struggling in the top division.

It's understood Jeonnam hope to retain the services of Donachie but would be keen on Ansell as a replacement.

Melbourne Victory's position on the proposed move is unknown but it's clear Ansell is the third choice centre half behind Georg Niedermeier and Thomas Deng.

He also hasn't played for Victory since December 28 because of a hamstring injury.

Donachie started in Victory's 1-0 grand final win over Newcastle Jets and played 15 league matches during that campaign after a three-month injury layoff.