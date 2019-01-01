The Covert Agent: Daniel De Silva set to leave Sydney FC for Central Coast Mariners return

Goal's resident spy reveals the talented youngster is set to rejoin the Gosford club

Talented playmaker Daniel De Silva is set to return to Central Coast Mariners after a struggling season at A-League champions Sydney FC.

The Covert Agent can reveal the 22-year-old will head back to Gosford after the Sky Blues decided not to sign him permanently or pursue another loan deal.

De Silva joined Sydney FC on loan from the Mariners for the 2018-19 season shortly after the FFA introduced an A-League intra-loan system for players under the age of 23.

However the midfielder failed to make a positive impression in the Harbour City, playing only 614 minutes with five starts and two goals.

Sky Blues coach Steve Corica preferred to use utility Paulo Retre instead in a midfield role before opting to select new signing Anthony Caceres in the second half of the campaign.

De Silva's contract situation is complicated - while he has a contract with Central Coast Mariners, giants AS still have an undisclose stake in the player.