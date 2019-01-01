The Covert Agent: Craig Goodwin set to leave Adelaide United

The talented wide man looks to be heading overseas

Adelaide United are set to suffer a huge blow with the imminent departure of star player Craig Goodwin to .

The Covert Agent can reveal Goodwin is preparing to travel to the Middle East for a medical with Al-Wehda - with the view to signing a long-term contract.

The 27-year-old's contract with the Reds doesn't expire until the end of the 2020-21 season, but it's understood the South Australians have agreed a fee with the Saudi club.

Goodwin is a huge loss to Adelaide United as they build under new coach Gertjan Verbeek, with captain Isaias, defender Scott Galloway and young striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos among the others to leave the club already.

Article continues below

The left winger returned to South from Dutch Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam for the start of the last season, and scored 10 goals in 27 league matches, while also winning the Mark Viduka medal as the Reds won the FFA Cup final.

Goodwin also returned to the Socceroos fold during last month's friendly against , receiving his third cap as he played 73 minutes on the left flank.

It was his first national team appearance since coming off the bench for six minutes in an exhibition match against in May 2016.