The Covert Agent: Brisbane Roar lose out on Adam Taggart transfer fee

EXCLUSIVE: A contract clause meant the striker was able to negotiate a move with ease

Brisbane Roar has lost out financially on the transfer of Adam Taggart to South Korea with the revelation of a clause inserted into his contract.

The Covert Agent can reveal the 25-year-old, who is believed to be signing with K-League side Suwon Bluewings, had a provision in his contract allowing him to leave if coach John Aloisi was no longer in charge.

With Aloisi resigning in December, it's understood Brisbane will only receive a fraction of Taggart's value from the South Korean club - with Transfermarkt pricing him at close to AUD$1.2m in July last year

Article continues below

Taggart moved to the Roar from Perth Glory at the end of last season with the hope of emulating the rise of Socceroos striker Jamie Maclaren under Aloisi.

He scored 11 goals in 18 A-League games this campaign but failed to get selected for the Socceroos Asian Cup squad.

His last appearance in the green and gold was in the starting XI for the 2014 World Cup group stage match against Spain.