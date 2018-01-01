The Covert Agent: Bart Schenkeveld set to demand marquee status

The Melbourne City defender could capitalise on Bruno Fornaroli's looming departure

Bart Schenkeveld wants to be a marquee player next season with his Melbourne City contract set to expire at the end of their current campaign.

The Covert Agent can reveal the Dutch defender will demand the upgraded status after originally joining the A-League in 2017 on a two-year deal.

Schenkeveld is after a marquee contract worth over $500,000 a season to stay with City or simply in the A-League.

Article continues below

At just 27, the centre-back is still in his prime and was voted Melbourne City's Player of the Year last season along with earning a place on the bench in the PFA's 2017/18 A-League team of the season.

With current City marquee Bruno Fornaroli set to depart the club in coming weeks, Schenkeveld's hopes of upgraded status next season have been handed a boost.

Schenkeveld has played every minute this season for City, keeping three clean sheets with the club currently fourth in the A-League.